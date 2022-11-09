topStoriesenglish
Airbus, Boeing's China-based rival COMAC receives order for 300 C919 long-range aircraft

The COMAC C919 is the first indigenously produced single-aisle aircraft produced to reduce the country's dependency on other foreign manufacturers and boost China's aviation sector.

China's leasing businesses have reportedly placed orders for 300 of a state-owned company's first long-range jetliners. The company was founded to compete with Boeing and Airbus. Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China announced orders for the single-aisle C919 on Thursday during the Zhuhai air show in southern China. 30 orders for COMAC's shorter-range ARJ21 plane were also announced.

COMAC was established in 2008 as part of government efforts to transform China into a creator of profitable technologies and reduce reliance on foreign products. The C919, which is meant to compete with the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737, has a layout of 158 to 168 seats and a range of 4,075 to 5,555 kilometers (2,530 to 3,450 miles), according to the manufacturer. The plane made its first flight in May 2017.

The latest buyers include leasing units of Bank of China Ltd., Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., and China Construction Bank Ltd. Before Thursday's sales announcement, COMAC said it had received 815 orders for the C919 from 28 customers. Most are Chinese, but COMAC also has announced orders from GE Capital Aviation Services and Thailand’s City Airways.

The Civil Administration of China granted type certification to Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China's COMAC 919 in September, 2022, the country's first indigenous narrowbody aircraft . Beijing Capital Airport hosted the ceremony to present the certification. China has officially entered the commercial aviation sector with the certification of this aircraft. Additionally, this aircraft might be China's best chance of reducing its reliance on American institutions.

The certification serves as an official declaration that the aircraft has met the airworthiness requirements of the Airworthiness Standards for Transport Aircraft and is now ready for operation (CCAR-25-R3). It is to be noted that the plane completed its first pre-delivery flight test in Shanghai.

