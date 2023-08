Batik Air To Begin Chennai-Medan Flights From August 11, To Improve Connectivity With Indonesia

Batik Air, a member of the Lion Air Group will launch direct flight connectivity between Chennai and Medan, Indonesia from August 11, the airliner said on Thursday. The airline announced the opening of a new route connecting Chennai directly to Medan through Kualanamu International Airport. The flight also connects directly to Bali, Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Lombok, and Labuan Bajo, a company statement said.

Tamil Nadu and Indonesia have strong ties in various fields, engaging in trade and facilitating significant economic exchanges. Cultural and linguistic diversity further strengthens the close bond between the two regions, it noted.

"Flying with Batik Air is a unique experience for Tamil Nadu passengers as they immerse themselves in the Indonesian ambiance right from the moment they step on board." the airliner said. With Airbus 320-200 and Boeing 737-800NG aircraft, Batik Air offers an unforgettable experience in both business and economy class for passengers.