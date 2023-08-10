IndiGo Begins Delhi-Tbilisi Direct Flight Services, Adds Georgia To Network

Indian Airline has expanded its international operations with the addition of Tbilisi, Georgia to its network. The addition of Tbilisi to its network comes as part of the airline's expansion plan focusing on increasing its international presence. Furthermore, the airline has been growing its international network by growing its codeshare network with Turkish Airlines. Because of this partnership, IndiGo now has the opportunity to begin operations on European routes.

IndiGo has begun flights from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) to Georgia's capital, Tbilisi. This service was launched by the airline on August 8th. This is IndiGo's 29th overseas destination and 107th overall.

On Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, flight 6E1807 departs at 20:10 and arrives in Tbilisi at 00:45 (+1). The Tbilisi-Delhi flight 6E 1808 departs from Georgia's capital at 01:45 and arrives in Delhi at 07:10 on the same day.

Georgia's capital city, Tbilisi, is one of the most alluring places to visit because of its distinctive fusion of tradition, modernity, and history. The city offers a blend of historic buildings, vibrant streets, and modern construction. Its vast array of landmarks, including as the renowned Narikala Fortress, the storied Old Town with its thermal baths, and the Holy Trinity Cathedral, are evidence of its rich historical heritage.

Prior to this, IndiGo stated that Indonesia would become its 28th foreign location beginning on August 7, 2023. The first airline to offer a direct service between Jakarta and Mumbai will be IndiGo. According to the airline, these flights have been created in response to the growing demand for travel to Indonesia and will drastically shorten the journey time to Jakarta.

The airline also started flights to Nairobi, Kenya as its first African destination. This new flight along with the network of African airlines provides better connectivity between India and Africa.

Meanwhile, with a market share of over 55 percent and a current service to 29 foreign locations, IndiGo is currently both India's largest domestic airline and its busiest international airline.