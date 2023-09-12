Cathay Pacific To Resume Chennai-Hong Kong Direct Flights From February 2024

Hong Kong-based international airline Cathay Pacific will resume operating non-stop weekly flights between Chennai and Hong Kong from February 2024. The airline in a statement on Tuesday said that after a hiatus of four years, it is returning with its Boeing 777 aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and premium travel experience for passengers between the two cities. As Chennai serves as an aviation hub that connects southern India to the rest of the world, Cathay Pacific is gearing up to embark on a new chapter of connectivity, convenience, and customer satisfaction, the statement said.

The flights to Hong Kong would be operated from Chennai on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays while on the return direction, it would fly from Hong Kong to Chennai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The configuration of seats comprises 40 business class, 32 premium economy, and 296 economy class seating. For both business and leisure travelers, the flights would serve as a gateway offering exceptional connectivity via Hong Kong to other cities including the Greater Bay Area, the Chinese Mainland, North America, Northeast Asia, and the Southwest Pacific.

"We are delighted to once again serve the residents of Chennai. As a group, we have had a long-standing history with the city and now we will be taking to the skies thrice a week to and from Chennai International Airport on February 2, 2024," said Anand Yedery, the Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Cathay Pacific. "A Boeing 777 aircraft on this route will not only cater to the travel needs of corporate and leisure travelers but will also provide each segment with a cabin and allow them to travel with enhanced comfort to Hong Kong and beyond," he added.