Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. With the wrap of the multi-national event, the PM was expected to leave the Indian capital on Sunday night. However, a technical glitch with the aircraft forced him and his delegation to extend their stay. This is not the first time the 34-year-old aircraft has developed a technical glitch. In the past, there have been instances when the aircraft failed to perform its duties because of an issue surrounding its mechanics.

Justin Trudeau's Aircraft

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's international trips are carried out by a CC-150 Polaris aircraft. The Canadian government has five CC-150 Polaris aircraft that perform their duties of transporting military and government officers. Among these, PM's aircraft with registration number 15001 has a VIP configuration and a special livery specific to the Government of Canada. It is worth mentioning that these aircraft are an average of age 30 years and are about to be retired from the fleet. They will be replaced with six Airbus A330 MRTTs (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) over a span of the next few years.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) acquired the five civilian Airbus A310-300 aircraft in the early 1990s as part of the MRTT program, which had been ordered by Wardair in the late 1980s. Three of the aircraft are employed as air-to-air refueling tankers, while the remaining eight are transport aircraft that fly passengers, freight, and dignitaries all over the world.

Justin Trudeau's Aircraft: History Of Snags

The repair teams of the RCAF are familiar with aircraft 15001. The 15001 veered away from maintenance personnel and hit a wall at CFB Trenton in 2019, it was out of operation for 16 months while being repaired. The damage to 15001's nose and engine cost $11 million.

Before that in 2016, just 30 minutes after takeoff the plane's flaps developed a snag, forcing Trudeau to return to Ottawa, Canada's capital. He was on his way to Brussels to clinch a free trade agreement with the European Union at the time.