trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661213
NewsAviation
JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Justin Trudeau's Plane That Couldn't Take Off - Know All About Faulty Aircraft

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now leave India on a replacement aircraft after the plane that was supposed to take him back to Canada developed a technical snag in New Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Justin Trudeau's Plane That Couldn't Take Off - Know All About Faulty Aircraft Image for representation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi. With the wrap of the multi-national event, the PM was expected to leave the Indian capital on Sunday night. However, a technical glitch with the aircraft forced him and his delegation to extend their stay. This is not the first time the 34-year-old aircraft has developed a technical glitch. In the past, there have been instances when the aircraft failed to perform its duties because of an issue surrounding its mechanics.

Justin Trudeau's Aircraft


Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's international trips are carried out by a CC-150 Polaris aircraft. The Canadian government has five CC-150 Polaris aircraft that perform their duties of transporting military and government officers. Among these, PM's aircraft with registration number 15001 has a VIP configuration and a special livery specific to the Government of Canada. It is worth mentioning that these aircraft are an average of age 30 years and are about to be retired from the fleet. They will be replaced with six Airbus A330 MRTTs (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) over a span of the next few years.

Also read: Gujarat: Rajkot International Airport Commences Flight Operations

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) acquired the five civilian Airbus A310-300 aircraft in the early 1990s as part of the MRTT program, which had been ordered by Wardair in the late 1980s. Three of the aircraft are employed as air-to-air refueling tankers, while the remaining eight are transport aircraft that fly passengers, freight, and dignitaries all over the world.

Justin Trudeau's Aircraft: History Of Snags

The repair teams of the RCAF are familiar with aircraft 15001. The 15001 veered away from maintenance personnel and hit a wall at CFB Trenton in 2019, it was out of operation for 16 months while being repaired. The damage to 15001's nose and engine cost $11 million.

Before that in 2016, just 30 minutes after takeoff the plane's flaps developed a snag, forcing Trudeau to return to Ottawa, Canada's capital. He was on his way to Brussels to clinch a free trade agreement with the European Union at the time.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train