Delhi International Airport Among 10 Busiest Airports In The World, Check Full List Here

Delhi airport emerged as the ninth busiest airport in the world in 2022, with passenger traffic of more than 5.94 crores, according to Airports Council International (ACI) list. DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

ACI said the list of the top 10 busiest airports in the world for 2022 is topped by Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL, 93.7 million passengers). It is followed by Dallas Fort Worth Airport (DFW, 73.4 million passengers, Denver Airport (DEN, 69.3 million passengers), and Chicago O'Hare Airport (ORD, 68.3 million passengers).

"Airports reinstated in the upper ranks also include Dubai Airport achieving 5th rank (DXB, 66.1 million passengers, +127 percent), Istanbul Airport reaching 7th position (IST, 64.3 million passengers, +73.8 percent), followed by London Heathrow Airport, Delhi Airport, and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in the 8th, 9th, and 10th spots, respectively," ACI said in a release on Wednesday.

In a separate release, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said it is the only airport to figure in the top 10 list from South and South East Asia.

"Delhi airport has bettered its ranking from 13th in 2021 and 17th in 2019. Delhi airport witnessed a collective footfall of passenger traffic of over 5.94 crores in 2022 as per the ACI report," it said.

According to ACI, the top 10 airports for total passenger traffic, representing 10 percent of the global traffic, witnessed a gain of 51.7 percent from 2021, amounting to 85.9 percent recovery vis-a-vis their 2019 results.

ACI noted that preliminary figures indicate that with the resumption of international travel, 2022 global passenger traffic reached close to 7 billion, representing an increase of 53.5 percent from 2021 or a 73.8 percent recovery from 2019 results.