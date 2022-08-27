Etihad Airways creates history, gives UAE its first female Emirati captain

United Arab Emirates (UAE) has got its first female captain, with all credit to Etihad Airways, which has created history by promoting one of its female pilots to captain. Aisha Al Mansoori, the first female captain of UAE, was the first officer of Etihad until her latest promotion this week. Furthermore, Mansoori is the first female airline captain from the UAE and the first female captain to fly for Etihad. The crew briefing centre at Etihad hosted her promotion ceremony. It is to be noted that Captain Mansoori joined the airline in 2007 and has since achieved multiple milestones in her professional life.

Based on Simple flying's report, Al Mansoori began working with the airline in 2007 as a cadet. She completed her training in 2010, at which point she boarded an Airbus A320 for her maiden airline flight as a first officer. She developed the knowledge, abilities, and flight hours required to join Etihad as a captain by working hard and dedicating years of her life to the task. This was her second significant contribution to women in aviation. She earlier made history by becoming the first female pilot from the UAE to fly the Airbus A380.

The Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Aviation Group, Mohammad Al Bulooki, said in a statement, "Etihad is extremely proud of Captain Aisha's achievement and the trailblazing role she is playing for women in aviation in the UAE. She will no doubt be the first of many, and Etihad looks forward to welcoming more female pilots to the rank of Captain in the future."

Also read: Bomb threat on Dubai-bound IndiGo flight, search operation on

Based on Simple flying’s report, after becoming the first captain, Al Mansoori thanked Etihad Airways for the opportunity and said, "I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to join Etihad's Cadet Pilot programme and grow my career over the years with Etihad. I am thankful for the tremendous support I have received from my instructors at Etihad and for their guidance through my training, which has shaped my skills and prepared me for the rank of Captain."