NewsAviation
AVIATION

Bomb threat on Dubai-bound IndiGo flight, search operation on

An anonymous bomb threat call was received at the PCR for the Dubai-bound IndiGo flight where the aircraft had 160 passengers onboad, search operation on, reports PTI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 09:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bomb threat on Dubai-bound IndiGo flight, search operation on

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight on Saturday (August 27) following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said. An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted. Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of 'racial attacks' on Indians in US
DNA Video
DNA : The building of corruption is about to collapse!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Azad's mirror' to Gandhi family's Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China helpless in front of Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why the 'business' of Chinese loan apps is dirty?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Your Protein Powder Real?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 25, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Implications of Russia-Ukraine war