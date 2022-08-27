Bomb threat on Dubai-bound IndiGo flight, search operation on

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight on Saturday (August 27) following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said. An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted. Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said.

More details awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)