Flight operations at Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa start TODAY; THIS is first flight to land

The first domestic flight from IndiGo will land at the newly-inaugurated Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa.

Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Mopa airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year, and the greenfield airport will start its domestic operations in Goa from today onwards. Yes, the Union Cabinet has granted an ex-post facto approval for naming Greenfield International Airport Mopa in Goa as `Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa`, as a mark of tribute to Late Manohar Parrikar, former Defence Minister and four-time Goa Chief Minister. "To fulfil the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, the Chief Minister of Goa conveyed the unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as `Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa`," an official release said.

"The Airport has been named after Late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister and Ex-Raksha Mantri of Union of India in recognition of his contribution to building modern Goa," the release added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the greenfield airport at Mopa last month.

IndiGo Airlines flight from Hyderabad will be the first to touch down at North Goa's newly opened Manohar International Airport (MIA) on January 5, an airport official announced on Monday. According to an MIA official, IndiGo aircraft 6E 6145 from Hyderabad would touch down at the facility at 9 am on Thursday. He stated that domestic operations would begin on Thursday and that international flights would likely follow shortly after. Alongside, Akasa Airlines and Vistara are looking for ground staff for the new airport.

The Mopa International Airport is built with the idea of sustainable infrastructure in mind. It has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED runway lighting, rainwater collection, and a state-of-the-art sewage treatment system with recycling capabilities, among other such amenities.

Also read - Experts evaluating Pilot's ATC communication in India lack skills themselves, claims SHOCKING report

It has a variety of best-in-class technology, such as StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, as well as IT infrastructure that is 5G capable. The airport features, among other things, a runway big enough to handle the biggest aircraft in the world, 14 parking places, a place for aircraft night parking, self-baggage drop facilities, and cutting-edge independent air navigation equipment.

With inputs from agencies.

