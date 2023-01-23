topStoriesenglish
Go First announces 'Republic Day Sale'; offers discounted tickets starting at Rs 1,199

Budget airline Go First announces ‘Republic Day Sale’, with airfares starting from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 6,599 for international travel.

Jan 23, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Go First (formerly known as GoAir) today (January 23, 2023) launched the ‘Republic Day Sale’, with airfares starting from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 6,599 for international travel. Passengers can book tickets across all domestic and international sectors operated by Go First starting today on January 23 till January 26 2023, for a travel period starting from February 12, 2023 until September 30, 2023. Tickets can be booked via Go First platforms and ticketing agents.

As per Go First, the sale has been announced to celebrate the 74th Republic Day of India, on January 26, 2023. Go First is the homegrown budget airline of India, operating on both domestic and international sectors. Founded as GoAir in 2005, Go First was recently rebranded from Go Air.

Recently, Tata Group-owned Air India, a Star Alliance member, has announced its 'Republic Day Sale' on select domestic network across India. The offer includes discounts on flight tickets to India’s 74th Republic Day. The offer, which was rolled out on January 21, 2023 is valid till today, January 23, 2023.

These discounted tickets will be available for only the Economy Class and is applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from February 1 to September 30, 2023.

