Go First Bankruptcy: Airline Has Zero Complaints, Lowest Cancellation Rate In 2023

India's low-cost air carrier Go First informed that the company has filed an insolvency application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

May 03, 2023

The cash-strapped domestic airline Go First Airlines had reported zero Passenger complaints and the lowest cancellation rate in the first three months of 2023. "In January, there were zero passenger complaints against the airline, and it had just 0.05 percent cancellation rate. In February, passenger complaints were zero, and the cancellation rate was 0.04 percent. In March, the cancellation rate was 0.04 percent, and passenger complaints were zero," DGCA in its report said.

"In January, Go First has a passenger load factor of 90.9 per cent, which increases to 93.1 per cent in February. Although departures decreased from 6,242 in January to 5619 in February," it added. Earlier, India's low-cost air carrier Go First informed that the company has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

"Go First today filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Delhi for resolution under section 10 of the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code," the statement read. Also, Go First Airlines informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that all flights of the airlines will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5.

In this regard, Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled.

"Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes," a Go First official told ANI.

