Yet another aviation incident was reported on Thursday in India, after an IndiGo aircraft en route Udaipur returned to Delhi's IGI Airport due to "engine vibrations". This is the second incident from the day as a Spicejet flight also returned mid-air after facing a technical snag. The Indigo's Airbus A320 Neo aircraft plane has been grounded, according to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official and the DGCA will probe the incident. The official said the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Udaipur, operated by an A320 neo aircraft, did an air turnback after there were vibrations in engine 2.

The Indigo plane landed safely at Indira Gandgi International Airport in the capital from where it departed and has been grounded. The DGCA will conduct a detailed probe into the incident, the official added. In a statement, the airline said its Airbus flight 6E-6264 from Delhi to Udaipur returned back to Delhi due to a technical snag.

"All passengers were accommodated on another aircraft which operated to Udaipur," it added.

Earlier in the day, a SpiceJet plane that took off for Nashik from the national capital, carrying 89 passengers, returned midway due to an "autopilot" snag. This incident will also be probed by the DGCA.

