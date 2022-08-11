Indigo to start daily flight services between UAE’s Ras Al-Khaimah and Mumbai

From September 22 onward, IndiGo will begin operating flights between Mumbai and Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. Ras Al-Khaimah will be the airline's network's 100th destination, according to a statement from IndiGo. With India projected to be the third largest international source market for the city in 2021 and traffic predicted to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, these additional flights will meet the strong demand for travel to Ras Al-Khaimah.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said, "We are pleased to announce our entry into the fourth Emirate with Ras Al-Khaimah as our 26th international and 100th overall destination."

The daily flight will depart from Mumbai at 11 pm (local time), and land there at 12.35 am (local time), the airline said. The return flight will depart from Ras Al-Khaimah at 2.05 am (local time) and land in Mumbai at 6.40 am (local time), it mentioned.

Meanwhile, All of Indigo's domestic route customers can now take advantage of a "sweet 16" anniversary promotion. The promotion honours Indian Airlines' sixteen years of commercial aviation. It should be noted that the deals on air travel began today, August 3, and end on August 5. The starting cost of the aeroplane tickets in the promotion will be Rs 1,616. Additionally, the promotion is applicable for travel between July 16, 2023, and August 18, 2022. The latest incentives for domestic fly travelers were announced via Indigo Airlines' official Twitter account.

The airline recently announced a 25% cashback offer on Ka-ching cards in exchange for up to 1000 reward points. Customers can also make reservations using their HSBC credit cards and receive a 5% cashback offer of up to Rs 800 on transactions with a minimum value of Rs 3500.