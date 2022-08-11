Tata-owned Air India is working on improving its flight connectivity between India and Canada by increasing the flight frequency between Delhi and Vancouver. The airline announced that now they will be operating daily flight services between the two cities instead of three times a week. It is to be noted that the new services will come into effect from August 31. The step by the airline has been taken to cater to the increased number of passengers between the aforementioned cities.

The increased flight frequency will be served by the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft owned by the airline. Moreover, the increasing demand can be seen as a sign of recovery of customer demand from the pandemic. The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the airline with the caption, "We are starting daily flights between Delhi & Vancouver from 31st August 2022. For booking visit our website, call centre or booking office."

Flight schedule between Delhi- Vancouver

Flight designated as AI 185 will be the one taking passengers from Delhi to Vancouver. The departs from New Delhi at 05:15hrs and arrives in Vancouver at 07:15hrs. While the flight designated as AI 186 departs Vancouver at 10:15hrs and arrives in New Delhi at 13:15hrs+1.

Also read: DGCA latest guidelines: Aviation body issues new rules for transgenders applying for pilot licence

Meanwhile, Air India is planning ways to reduce flight delays and increase on-time performance. As the "nerve centre" of any airline, Campbell Wilson, the recently appointed CMD of Air India, has requested a direct report from the airline's integrated operations control centre (IOCC) and suggestions for how to boost on-time performance. Wilson stated in a memo to staff members on July 28 that Air India's on-time performance (OTP) is subpar and most definitely not world-class.

"IOCC is the nerve centre of an airline. It not only manages our network of flights 24X7, 365 days of the year, but it also plays a crucial role in driving our OTP," Wilson said in the communique.