After a halt for over three years, Jet Airways is all set to make a comeback and is set to hit the skies in September 2022. Jet Airways takes a step ahead by opening its doors for A320, B737 cabin crew members. The airline took to twitter to call interested cabin crew members to join its aircraft fleet.

“If you are current cabin crew on A320/B737 or any other aircraft type and would like to join the team creating history, we would love to hear from you. Apply now on,” read the tweet.

If you are current cabin crew on A320/B737 or any other aircraft type and would like to join the team creating history, we would love to hear from you.



Apply now on https://t.co/np4T2S3Jmx#JetAirwaysIsHiring pic.twitter.com/gdHBQYhgc8 — Jet Airways (@jetairways) August 4, 2022

This time the airline is starting afresh with new management, and is expected rise much higher than the last time. The airline on July 26 started the process of hiring pilots for its Airbus’ A320 aircraft as well as Boeing's 737NG and 737Max planes. The airline received an air operator certificate from aviation watchdog DGCA on May 20.

Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019, and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over Rs 8,000 crore.