Aquaman is now not limited to the waters as actor Jason Momoa surprised passengers on a flight in Hawaii flight. Living up to his superhero name, the actor was seen handing out water to passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight. The video of the incident was shot by one of the passengers onboard and is now going viral on social media. The video is doing rounds on the internet while the fans appreciate the humble gesture of Jason Momoa for acting as a flight attendant on the plane.

The 43-year-old star famous for his roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones was seen wearing a gray suit with a black crewneck T-shirt and a flower in his hair, imitating the dress of the flight attendants of the airline. Moreover, the actor was seen handing out bottles of the Mananalu brand which was created by the actor himself. Based on the reports, Jason Momoa also gifted every passenger 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles as well. However, the reports have not been confirmed yet.

It is to be noted that the original video of Jason Momoa handing out the water was posted by a TikTok user named Jylee Yoshikawa. The caption on the video said, "When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant." Kylee mentioned that the video of the whole incident was shared with her by her grandmother. Several social media users have appreciated Momoa for his gesture and also his genius marketing skills to promote his brand.

It is to be noted that Jason Momoa's stint as a flight attendant comes while many celebrities are being slammed for the use of their private jets. Celebrities are being slammed for improper use of their jets, harming the environment. Earlier, a picture posted by Kylie Jenner with her husband Travis Scott was also criticized for similar reasons. The social media users went as far as calling the celebrity couple 'climate criminal'.