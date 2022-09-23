JetBlue, US Air Force, Virgin partners Air Company for Sustainable Aviation Fuel made from CO2

Air Company, a United States based carbon utilization company known for harnessing Earth's excess CO2 and converting it into carbon-negative alcohols and fuels has launched its carbon-neutral jet fuel made from CO2. The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) with no carbon emission is touted as a landmark shift in the aviation industry, which is considered to contribute upto 2 percent of the Earth's CO2 emissions.

Introducing a landmark shift in aviation: A carbon-neutral jet fuel made from CO2. With AIRMADE™ SAF, we’re turning our planet’s most abundant pollutant into a never-ending resource by transforming captured CO2 into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). pic.twitter.com/1rrA42xQRJ September 22, 2022

Companies like Jet Blue, Virgin Atlantic, Boom Aero and the United States Air Force has already partnered with the Air Company for sourcing the future aviation fuel from the brand. "We’re committed to decarbonizing the aviation industry, which is responsible for 2-3% of the world’s global CO2 emissions," said Air Company in a statement.

As per the brand, the company's trademark AIRMADE SAF offers the highest GHG emission reduction of any sustainable aviation fuel in the world and will "revolutionize the way we move through the sky."

What is Sustainable Aviation Fuel?

Sustainable Aviation Fuel is made from sustainable resources, such as forestry and agricultural waste and used cooking oil, and can be blended with fossil jet fuel to reduce emissions. It is a 'drop-in' fuel, meaning it can be added with no changes needed to the aircraft.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to IATA, the aviation industry's net-zero carbon emissions target is focused on delivering a maximum reduction in emissions at source, with the adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) contributing around 65 percent of the reduction in emissions, in addition to innovative new propulsion technologies, and other efficiency improvements.

Recently, Tata airlines (Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum to research, develop, and deploy sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). The impact of the continued use of petroleum-derived fuel for aviation is considerable with greenhouse gas and carbon emissions being of significant concern across the globe.