List of countries easing RT-PCR norms for international travellers from India

In recent months, many countries have taken tentative steps to reopen their borders, easing entry restrictions and allowing international tourists, including Indians, into their countries. 'India-genous Travel' survey by Agoda found that 39 percent of Indians expect to travel internationally by 2022, and the top concern they have about travel is understanding the limitations and requirements for vaccination or quarantine.

However, a negative RT-PCR test is no longer required upon arrival at the airport for fully vaccinated travellers to these select countries. You might find these exciting destinations useful when planning your vacations.

Egypt

The RT-PCR test is no longer required for travellers vaccinated with Covishield or AstraZeneca. Simply fill out a health declaration form and you're good to go. Visit the Red Sea, the Mediterranean, and the Khan el-Khalili market while you're in the land of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Visitors can also visit Sahara el Beyda, Egypt's white desert national park, or go scuba diving in Hurghada - you can either take a submarine ride or choose to go scuba diving. In Cairo, you should definitely visit the Egyptian Museum if you want to learn more about the intricate culture of the country.

Bahrain

This island nation on the Persian Gulf now allows non-vaccinated tourists to enter without a pre-departure PCR test. Bahrain offers a great deal of attractions for tourists. Enjoy the rich history and civilization of this region by visiting Al Jasra House and Al Bahrain museum. Wander through Manama Souq for some delicious spices, souvenirs, and sweets. Try traditional Bahraini cuisines like Machboos, shredded meat or fish served with fragrant rice cooked in a spicy broth, or Muhammar sweet rice with dates. Visit Dive Bahrain for a dive into the largest underwater theme park in the world, and the Nurana Islands for kayaking and other water sports.

Lebanon

For travellers who have received their second vaccine at least six months before travelling to Lebanon, a pre-departure PCR test is not required. You just need to upload your vaccination certificate to the Ministry of Health's website. The historical and cultural diversity of Lebanon will captivate you with its mesmerizing panoramas, rich architecture, and delectable cuisine that make your stay a memorable one. Explore one of the best-preserved Greco-Roman temples, Baalbek - the temple of Bacchus, the famous cedars of Lebanon in the Chouf, on Mount Barouk, and the Beiteddine Palace that dates back to the eighteenth century.

Go on a boat tour at Byblos to enjoy the sunset in the birthplace of the Phoenician civilization, hike the beautiful QADISHA valley to explore old churches and monasteries and separate yourself from the outside world. Don't miss the Batara Gorge waterfall that drops 255 metres down into the Balaa Pothole, a cave of Jurassic limestone.

France

As of the 12th of February, France will no longer require travellers who have received a full vaccination to undergo a RT-PCR test. While visiting one of the most romantic destinations in the world, you will without a doubt visit the Eiffel Tower, go cruising down the Seine River, pilgrim to Mont-Saint-Michel, or wander around the Old Quarters of Paris. However, there is so much to experience in France beyond this. Run across the Lavender fields in Provence, take a helicopter ride over French Alps, take a stroll in Dijon - a walking city where cars are not allowed, explore vineyards in Burgundy, taste exquisite Champagne in Champagne, and explore Lyon city, recognised for its delightful cuisine.

Turkey

The Turkish government does not require RT-PCR testing for people who have been vaccinated across the globe. Travellers only need to fill out a health form 72 hours prior to their arrival. Turkey is the perfect destination to resume your travel post-pandemic. It has the right blend of cultural influences from Asia, Europe, and the Middle East paired with unforgettable natural wonders throughout the Turkish landscapes.

Relax at the Thermal pools of Pamukkale lake, the pure white travertine terraces cascade down the slope looking like an out-of-place snowfield amid the green landscape; explore one of the oldest cities of the world, Konya, which has been inhabited since the 3rd millennium BC, and Kaymakli - an underground city in the Central Anatolia Region of Turkey; take a hot air balloon ride to experience the surreal, swooping rock valleys of Cappadocia; and unwind with a traditional Hamam (Turkish bath) experience.

Norway

In Norway, travellers who have been immunized within nine months of arriving do not need an RT-PCR test. Booster shots may be required if the final dose exceeds the period. If you're planning a trip to Norway, chasing the Northern Lights and seeing the Arctic circle will definitely be at the top of your itinerary. Apart from this spectacular sight in the skies, this Scandinavian country houses majestic mountains, glaciers, museums, and a whole bunch of activities to do on your travel.

Travellers can hike to Mount Floyen, a 399-meter summit, which will get you the best view of the city, explore the Geirangerfjord region, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its icy Norwegian scenery, marvel at the beautiful architecture of the Arctic Cathedral, and even visit the world`s most powerful whirlpool, Saltstraumen Maelstrom.

