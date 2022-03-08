International Women's Day: Meet India's first female commercial pilot Captain Prem Mathur

Prem Mathur, born in 1910 broke several norms for women at the time, including being the first woman to work as a commercial pilot in the Indian aviation sector. The idea of a woman being allowed to fly commercially was controversial at the time, but when Deccan Airlines hired her at the age of 38 as a co-pilot, she became the first Indian woman to do so.

Mathur began her flying lessons in 1947 at the newly-founded Allahabad Flying Club after completing her college degree. As a result of her hard work and dedication, she quickly obtained her pilot license, making it possible for her to fly commercially.

After getting her pilot license, she participated and won the National Air Race held in Kolkata against all odds. Being the only female competitor in the race, she joined despite being discouraged to do so. Even though she had just a few hundred hours of flight experience, she stunned the nation by winning the race despite more experienced competitors.

Despite her extensive achievements, airlines kept rejecting her application due to her gender. In the end, Deccan Airways accepted Mathur's application, and she was hired as a co-pilot on an unpaid basis for six months. Later, she was denied promotion to Captain by the airline, citing that passengers and crew would be uncomfortable with a female pilot.

Due to the treatment, she received at Deccan Airways, she left the airline and became a private pilot for businessman G.D Birla. In 1953, Prem Mathur joined Indian Airlines as a captain, becoming the first Indian woman to hold this rank. For the rest of her career, Prem Mathur worked for Indian Airlines and retired in 1984. She passed away in 1992.

Over the course of her 30 years in the skies, Prem Mathur inspired a generation of women pilots in India, which resulted in the highest proportion of female pilots in the world.

