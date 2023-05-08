topStoriesenglish2604570
Manipur, Go First Crisis Results In Steep Airfare Hike, Parl Panel Summons Aviation Ministry

Flyers have complained that there has been a steep rise in fares on flights between Guwahati and Manipur's capital Imphal. 

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will on Monday hear representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the issue of 'fixing of airfares'. The meeting of committee members to hear Civil Aviation Ministry officials on the fixing of airfares is scheduled for 3.30 pm. Senior YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy is chairman of Parliamentary panel on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

The meeting comes amid reports of "steep hike" in fares on flights from violence-hit Manipur even as some airlines have temporarily waived off some charges including for rescheduling flights.

People have complained that there has been a steep rise in fares on flights between Guwahati and Manipur's capital Imphal. Also, Go First, a budget airline, has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before National Company Law Tribunal.

Go First Airlines said that the non-supply of engines by the US-based manufacturer has impacted its operations. This has impacted airfares in sectors where the airline was operating. Parliamentary panel members said that discussing the issue of airfares is important.

"It has been seen many times that the airfares rise during summer vacations. Today officials of the aviation ministry have been called and discussion will take place regarding airfares," a committee member told ANI.

