topStoriesenglish
NewsAviation
CROTIA

MiG-21 fighter jet crashes during military training flight in Croatia

A Croatian MiG-21 military jet crashed during a training flight Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Defence said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 09:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MiG-21 fighter jet crashes during military training flight in Croatia

A Croatian MiG-21 military jet crashed during a training flight Tuesday, the country's Ministry of Defence said.

The crash happened in an uninhabited forested area in the northeast of the country around 2 pm (1300 GMT). A search team was looking for the crew, the ministry statement said.

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls
DNA Video
DNA: When STD service of telephone started in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly Connection between Corona and Heart Attack!
DNA Video
DNA: Iran rulers 'surrender' in front of hijab revolution
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code