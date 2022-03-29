Mistaken gunshot sound closes Mexico’s Cancún International airport for three hours

According to the National Guard, the Cancún International Airport in Mexico was rocked by loud booms on March 28 and several flights were halted for about three hours after reports of gunfire were received. Videos on social media show passengers rushing out of a terminal.

The Guard said no gunshots had been fired and that the bangs may have been caused by someone knocking over the vertical display stands in the terminal.

In a statement, the airport explained the alarm was caused by three signboards that fell after being inadvertently pushed over. This caused noise that caused people to run for the exits.

Read also: Vistara to enhance aircraft safety using RFIDAeroCheck technology, becomes India's 1st airline

Cancún's reputation as a laid-back getaway has been tarnished by a wave of violence and deaths. The Jalisco cartel has been committing murders in Cancún since September, and authorities found four bodies dumped last week. Authorities found most of the bodies dumped in vacant properties.

#Mexico Cancun International Airport “Authorities investigating what caused passenger panic at Cancun Airport “ (according to media) 28/03/2022 pic.twitter.com/a0UvZU4zZG — NiCoLeEliSei (@NiCoLeEliSei1) March 28, 2022

Mexican tourism is Mexico's top money maker, but violence has plagued the Caribbean coast. Two Canadians were killed near Cancún in January because of a debt between two international gangs engaged in trafficking drugs and weapons, prosecutors claimed.

In late October, two tourists were killed in the laid back destination of Tulum, farther south in the Mexican state of Yucatan. One was a California travel blogger born in India, while the other was from Germany.

With inputs from AP

Live TV

#mute