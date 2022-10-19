'No Food, no Hotel' Passengers blame Akasa Air for cancelling Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight at the last moment

The newly launched Indian airline Akasa Air is finding it hard to please its passengers due to teething issues. After facing backlash on social media for not having an option of auto allotting seats, an Ahmedabad-Bengaluru flight was cancelled on technical grounds at the last moment. The passengers of the Akasa Air blame the airline for cancelling the flight at the last moment and not offering food or accommodation to the stranded passengers, reports PTI. As per various passengers, they had to face hardship on Tuesday as their flight from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru was cancelled on technical grounds at the last moment.

This caused chaos at the airline's check-in counters with passengers demanding alternative flights to their destination, a passenger said. Akasa Air QP 1332 was scheduled to depart at 9.55 pm, but the airline informed the passengers that it was rescheduled at 10.55 pm, the passenger told PTI over phone.

At 10.30 pm, they said that they have cancelled the flight due to some "technical" reasons, he said. "The airline said that we can fly on Wednesday at the same time. But it did not offer passengers food or hotel accommodation. It told us to take a refund or wait till tomorrow at the airport," the passenger alleged.

An airline spokesperson confirmed that the fight was cancelled on the technical ground. "The flight has been cancelled due to technical reasons. The aircraft is grounded and being inspected. The passengers have been given the option either to avail the full refund or make arrangements in a hotel on their own and the airline will disburse that amount," said a spokesperson.

Akasa Air said it has also offered reimbursement on city travel to hotels. The flight has now been scheduled for 7.35 pm on Wednesday, it said.

With PTI inputs