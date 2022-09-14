Queen Elizabeth II final flight: Royal Air Force plane carrying coffin sets all-time tracking record

The season of setting new records of flight tracking is in a full swing. Weeks after Nancy Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan created a new record for all-time high record of flight tracking on FlightRadar24, now the final flight of Queen Elizabeth II carrying her coffin has broken an all-time record. The Royal Air Force recently operated a C-17 from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt near London to bring the Queen’s coffin to the UK. It sets an all-time flight tracking record on Flightradar24 with 5 million people watching the flight’s live location.

4.79 million people viewed the flight across Flightradar24 web and mobile app services and a further 296,000 followed the flight via YouTube live stream. In fact, within the first minute of the RAF C-17’s transponder activating, 6 million people attempted to click on the flight carrying the Queen. In comparison, US Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi’s flight to Taiwan garnered 2.2 million people. This means Queen’s final flight has become the most followed flight globally.

The coffin of the Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening. Thousands lined up through a drizzly London for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died on September 8, becoming as the UK's longest-serving monarch, after reigning for 70 years. She died at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and her son King Charles III has been declared new King of the UK.