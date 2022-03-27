Second black box found in China plane crash, check details HERE

Chinese state media on March 27 reported that the second ‘black box’ has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 132 people last week.

Searchers had been looking for the flight data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two recorders should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from the sky and into a forested mountainside in southern China.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday (March 21) as it was heading from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

Also read: Travellers rejoice! India resumes international flights after two years

State broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua news agency reported the discovery of the flight data recorder, citing officials.

Authorities found one of the black boxes from the China Eastern Airlines plane Boeing 737-800 that crashed into a mountainside on Monday. An official at China's aviation regulator said that the black box that was found was "severely damaged", and they were unsure if it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder at this stage.

A black box is a combination of flight data recorder that records the altitude, speed among other pertinent details and a cockpit voice recorder that records the conversation among pilots. Data from these black boxes reveal the reason behind a crash. Both of the jet's black boxes were manufactured by Honeywell, the official said, without naming the models.

(With inputs from AP)

Live TV

#mute