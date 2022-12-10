topStoriesenglish
Snake found in Dubai-bound Air India Express plane after landing; DGCA orders probe

The senior official at the DGCA said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

In an unusual aviation event, a snake was found in the cargo hold of an Air India Express plane after it landed at the Dubai airport on December 10 (Saturday). The Boeing 737-800 flight originated from Calicut Airport in Kerala, India and landed at the Dubai International Airport. 

Aviation regulator DGCA is probing the incident, according to a senior official. All the passengers were safely deplaned from the plane. The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

It is a ground handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, the official told PTI.

An Air India Express spokesperson could not be reached for comments. Details about the number of passengers could not be immediately ascertained.

With PTI inputs

