SpiceJet

SpiceJet's Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight makes emergency landing, suffers windshield crack

As per an airline spokesperson, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate Mumbai-Gorakhpur flight and during cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked. 

Image: Twitter

A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.

"On May 28, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked," the airline's spokesperson said.

The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.

The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added. 

This is a developing story

