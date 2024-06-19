Advertisement
SpiceJet Passengers Forced To Wait Without AC Inside Flight Amid Severe Heat: Watch

SpiceJet passengers reported feeling extremely unwell due to the stifling heat inside the plane, with temperatures reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In a recent case of passenger discomfort, travellers on SpiceJet Flight SG 476 from Delhi to Darbhanga experienced significant distress as they were made to wait inside the aircraft for an hour without air conditioning. This incident occurred amid a severe heatwave in Delhi on Wednesday.

During the delay, passengers reported feeling extremely unwell due to the stifling heat inside the plane, with temperatures reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius. Video footage from the flight reveals passengers sweating heavily and attempting to cool themselves using makeshift fans made from books and magazines.
As of now, SpiceJet has not issued an official statement regarding the incident, leaving passengers and the public awaiting an explanation.

Similar Incident with IndiGo

This incident follows a similar episode reported the previous day on an IndiGo flight. The IndiGo flight 6E 2521 from Delhi to Bagdogra faced a delay of more than three hours at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical issue caused by high ground temperatures. Passengers on this flight also complained about the lack of air conditioning while the aircraft was on the tarmac. IndiGo addressed the situation in a statement, explaining, “IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations.”

 

