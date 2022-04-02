SpiceJet to start daily flights between Delhi-Pantnagar from April 8, more routes to be covered

SpiceJet said it will start a daily flight on the route between Delhi and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand from April 8. Earlier, the airlines started flight services between Gorakhpur and Varanasi as part of the UDAN scheme to increase tourism and connectivity in the aforementioned places. These new domestic flights come as part of the announcement by SpiceJet to launch 60 new domestic flights this summer.

The Delhi-Pantnagar flight will leave Delhi at 12.15 pm and arrive at Pantnagar at 1.15 pm, it added. The return flight will depart Pantnagar at 1.45 pm and reach Delhi at 2.45 pm, the airline said. "The airline's Q400 aircraft will be deployed on this route," it said in a statement.

Earlier, In a statement, the airline said it will launch eight industry-first flights, which will operate on the Gorakhpur-Kanpur, Gorakhpur Varanasi, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Tirupati-Shirdi sectors, in the summer schedule.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and under-served airports and keep airfares affordable.

Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 10.1 per cent to 25,309 weekly flights in the upcoming summer schedule as compared to 22,980 last season, aviation regulator DGCA said.

With inputs from PTI

