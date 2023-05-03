Two Mumbai-Bound Go First Flights Diverted To Surat, Passengers Kept Waiting For 4 Hours

Two Mumbai-bound Go First flights that were diverted to Surat airport, reached Mumbai late Tuesday night after hours of unusual stoppage. The two flights one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai landed at Surat airport on Tuesday evening after it was diverted. "The two Go First flights - one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai - that were diverted to Surat airport, have now departed from Surat," said Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar. However, the cause of the landing is still not clear, stated the Surat Airport Director.

"Two Go First flights - one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai - diverted and landed at Surat airport between 6:30 pm to 7 pm. All the passengers are still on the aircraft. The cause of the landing is not clear," Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar ANI.

The stranded passengers said that were kept waiting for more than four hours at the airport. "We were kept waiting for more than four hours. All our plans have been halted and it is very difficult for us to wait here," said a passenger travelling from Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Go First Airlines on Tuesday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled from May 3 to May 5 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers. The official media account of Go First Airlines took to Twitter and said, "Due to operational reasons, GoFirst flights for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers. We assure you that we will be back with more information soon. A full refund will be issued through the original mode of payment shortly".

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Government of India has been assisting Go First Airlines in every possible manner but it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers so that they do not face inconvenience.

"Go First has been faced with critical supply chain issues with regard to their engines. The GOI has been assisting the airline in every possible manner. The issue has also been taken up with the stakeholders involved," Scindia said.

"It is unfortunate that this operational bottleneck has dealt a blow to the airline`s financial position. It has come to our knowledge that the airline has applied to the NCLT. It is prudent to wait for the judicial process to run its course," he added.

He further stated that it is incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers. "Meanwhile, the DGCA has issued a notice to the airline on the sudden suspension of flights. It`s incumbent upon the airline to make alternative travel arrangements for passengers, so that inconvenience is minimal," he said.

Earlier today Go First Airlines said that due to the non-supply of engines by the US-based Jet engines manufacturer, operations will remain cancelled. "Go First is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney (P&W) that has forced grounding more than 50 planes," a Go First official told ANI.