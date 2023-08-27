US Military Aircraft With 23 Onboard Crashes In Northern Australia, 3 Dead

Three United States military personnel have died after a U.S. Aircraft crashed on a north Australian island Sunday. The incident occurred during a multination military exercise, as per AFP's report. At the time of the incident, the aircraft had 23 onboard.

According to a statement from rescue helicopter provider CareFlight, three people injured in the incident were taken to hospital. One of the injured was in critical condition while the other two were in stable condition. All three of the injured, according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, are Americans. U.S. Marine is the critically injured patient, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp.

During Exercise Predators Run, which involves the forces of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and East Timor, a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crashed on Melville Island, according to the Australian Defense Department. According to CareFlight, the injured were transported by helicopter to Royal Darwin Hospital, located around 100 kilometers (60 miles) to the south.