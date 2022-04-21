Wearing masks has been mandatory around the world since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, people have not been very fond of this practice, considering the expression of people against it. One such joyous expression was seen recently through a viral video showing people celebrating the removal of the mask on a Delta flight.

The incident came to light through a viral video after the federal judge in Florida removed the mask mandate for aeroplanes and other means of public transport. When the pilot informed the travellers on a Delta flight about the new development, people started celebrating and cheering with joy. The video of the reactions of the air travellers has gone viral and has started a chain of reactions among the netizens.

Delta Airlines says masks are no longer required on their flights pic.twitter.com/2FNcL1UCMd — LeGate (founder @ GoodPillow™) (@williamlegate) April 18, 2022

The video surfaced only days after US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle overturned the Biden administration's order regarding the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the United States and around the world. The video clip has gone viral and has received over 2.2 million views and a load of mixed reactions from the netizens.

After the video of the Delta airlines, the internet erupted with multiple videos of travellers' reactions to the announcement on other airlines as well. As per the reports, multiple airlines such as Alaska Airlines, United Airlines and American Airlines, among others, have announced that face masks are no longer a necessary requirement on domestic and some international flights.

The video has received quite an unfavourable response from the netizens. Reacting to the video, one of the users sarcastically commented, “And just like this, COVID is no longer a threat. Magic!” Other tweet read comments like: "It's sad how ridiculous we've become," "Idiots."

