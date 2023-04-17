Watch: Scary Turbulence Captured On Camera As Drinks Spill Inside Flight Cabin

Turbulence can have an adverse effect on the body of the aircraft. However, the effects are amplified for the cabin of the aircraft. One such incident of turbulence on aircraft was caught on camera by an influencer. The video shared on social media shows the aircraft's cabin with food and drinks thrown everywhere because of the panic among the passengers. The incident recorded in the video occurred on a plane flying to Portugal from Luanda in Angola, as per Mirror's report.

The incident on the Portugal-bound aircraft was recorded by Brazil's Diana Assis, who was one of the passengers onboard when the incident occurred. Reports suggest that the incident officer with a plane of TAAG Angolan Airlines.

A video taken by Assis of what transpired inside the cabin showed how food and other items had been scattered all over the plane's floor. In the video, the plane's aisle can be seen covered with food items, while it also shows drinks spilled on passengers' seats.

In the video, Assis is initially seen laughing as the aeroplane starts to tremble, but the atmosphere abruptly changes when a jolt causes the drink from her wine glass to fall, spraying into the ceiling as the other passengers are seen screaming in terror. As per Mirror's report, Assis said that the plane hit turbulence two hours after the take-off when lunch was served to the passengers.

The passenger also mentions that the turbulence lasted only a few seconds. However, people were injured during the incident. Taking prompt action, the cabin crew provided first aid to the injured people. She also mentioned that an infant was among the injured. The baby had flown out of its parents' hands and struck the plane's ceiling, which led the captain to ask for a doctor to assist the child.

Other videos shared on different platforms also show that the ceiling panels of the plane were cracked and perforated. Furthermore, a plastic tray used to serve food on the plane can be seen stuck in the space between the overhead bins.