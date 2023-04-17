Punjab's Halwara International Airport's Construction Likely To Be Completed By July

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh on Sunday said construction work for the upcoming international airport in Halwara, about 40 kms from here, is likely to be completed by July.

The minister, who was in the city to inspect the construction, Singh said the tenders of the project have already been allotted by the Public Works Department (PWD). Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the cabinet minister said civil works amounting to Rs 46.91 crore have already been started.

The works include the construction of internal roads, a taxiway, an apron, estate public health services, campus lighting, an interim airport, a terminal building, a sub-station, a toilet block, and parking, among others.

Listing the Halwara airport as an ambitious project of the state government, the minister said every effort was being made to start the flights as soon as possible as this project will pave the way for the holistic development of the region, besides helping the industry in Ludhiana and other adjoining districts by a large extent.

In January, Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan also inspected the ongoing work at civil air terminal Halwara and asked officers to expedite the work so that it is completed at the earliest.

Singh said the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at Halwara, Ludhiana, as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

The minister was also accompanied by Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains, besides several others during his visit.