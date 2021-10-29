हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PV Sindhu

French Open: PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals, Satwik-Chirag to face World No.1

India's PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will face World No.1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

French Open: PV Sindhu reaches quarter-finals, Satwik-Chirag to face World No.1
Picture credit: Twitter

Paris: India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Danish badminton player Line Christophersen in straight sets to move into the third round of the women's singles event by winning 21-19, 21-9.

Lakshya Sen also entered into the third round of the ongoing tournament after defeating Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 21-13.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty edged out another Indian duo to cruise into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles in the ongoing French Open here at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Thursday.

Battling it out at Court 2, Rankireddy and Shetty defeated compatriots M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-9 in 58 minutes. In another late-night encounter, Sourabh Verma bowed out after losing to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 12-21, 9-21 in just 37 minutes. The Japenese was in control of the tie from the word go as he dominated and cruised into the next round with ease.

The Indian world champion Sindhu will face eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

