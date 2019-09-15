close

Vietnam Open

Shuttler Sourabh Verma sees off China's Sun Fei Xiang to win Vietnam Open

Sourabh defeated  Sun Fei Xiang of China 21-12, 17-21, 21-14 in the final of the Vietnam Open that lasted one hour and 12 minutes. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BAI_Media

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma produced a spirited performance as he survived a scare against Sun Fei Xiang of China to clinch the Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 title in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday. 

After comfortably winning the opening game of the summit showdown, the 26-year-old Indian failed to capitalise on the same and faltered in the second game against Fei Xiang. However, Sourabh rebounded strongly to seal the third game and eventually emerge victorious 21-12, 17-21, 21-14 in the final of the men's singles event that lasted one hour and 12 minutes. 

Prior to this match, Sourabh did not lose a game en route to the final of the competition.  

On Saturday, reigning national champion Sourabh booked his place in the summit showdown of the Vietnam Open with a 22-20, 21-15 victory over Minoru Koga of Japan in the last-four clash of the tournament. 

The Indian shuttler had received a bye in the first round before he brushed aside Japan's Kodai Naraoka and Yu Igarashi in the second and third round, respectively. Sourabh then defeated home favourite Tien Minh Nguyen 21-13, 21-18 to reach the semi-final. 

Last year, Sourabh had also clinched the Dutch Open and Korea Open titles.

 

 

Vietnam OpenSun Fei Xiangbadminton
