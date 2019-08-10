PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal could square off in World Championship semis

Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal could meet in the semifinal of the upcoming BWF World Championships to be held in Basel, Switzerland, from August 19-25.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday said on its website that it had conducted a re-draw of the women's singles category after it was found that a player had "mistakenly been included" in the entry list for the event.

"The BWF has subsequently adjusted the entry list and conducted a re-draw," it said.

In the new draw, Sindhu and Saina's paths could cross in the semifinal if they manage to go through the initial rounds. Both the players have received a bye in the first round and Saina, a two-time World Championships silver medallist, could face either Switzerland's Sabrina Jaquet or the Netherland's Soraya De Visch Eijbergen in her opening match.

2016 Olympic silver medallist Sindhu, on the other hand, will face either Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po or Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri.

Sindhu then faces potential matches against Beiwen Zhang of the US and second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan on her road to the semifinal, while Saina could face Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt and China's Chen Yu Fei.