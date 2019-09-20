close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China Open

Shuttler Sai Praneeth bows out in China Open quarter-final

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu also crashed out of the tournament after going down against Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 13-21, 19-21 in the second round of the women's singles event. 

Shuttler Sai Praneeth bows out in China Open quarter-final

Ace Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth suffered a major blow as he knocked out of the ongoing China Open after slumping to defeat at the hands of Anthony Ginting of Indonesia in the quarter-final clash of the men's singles event in Changzhou on Friday. 

After comfortably winning the opening game, Praneeth failed to continue his momentum and went down fighting 21-16, 6-21, 16-21 against his Indonesian opponent in a thrilling last-eight match that lasted just 55 minutes at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasiu. 

Ginting, who has now stormed into the semi-final of the tournament with win over Praneeth, will now lock horns with eighth-seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark for a place in the summit showdown. 

Praneeth had earlier swept aside local shuttler Lu Guang Zu 21-19, 21-19 in straight games to book his place in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event of the China Open. 

On Thursday, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu also crashed out of the tournament after going down against Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 13-21, 19-21 in the second round of the women's singles event. 

With Praneeth's defeat, India's challenge in the singles has also folded. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
China OpenB Sai PraneethbadmintonPV Sindhu
Next
Story

China Open: World Champion PV Sindhu crashes out

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Rape-accused Swami Chinmayanand arrested by SIT, sent to 14-day judicial custody