Thomas Cup final, India vs Indonesia: When and where to watch live streaming

The injury to singles player H.S Prannoy will be a matter of concern as India gear up to take on 14-time champions Indonesia in a maiden, historic final in the Thomas Cup team badminton championship here on Sunday. India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament. Prannoy played a crucial role in both those rubbers. Prannoy, who had suffered a nasty slip in the match deciding encounter with Rasmus Gemke after India had fought back to level the rubber 2-2.
Match Details
India vs Indonesia
Thomas Cup Final 2022
11:30 AM IST, Sunday, May 15
Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand
Live Streaming
Sports 18, Voot
India vs Indonesia Final Match Schedule
Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo & Mohammad Ahsan
Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie
M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila vs Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto Third
HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito
India's Road to Final
India beat Germany 5-0
India beat Canada 5-0
India lost to Chinese Taipei 2-3
Quarter-final - India beat Malaysia 3-2
Semi-final - India beat Denmark 3-2
Indonesia's Road to Final
Indonesia beat Singapore 4-1
Indonesia beat Thailand 4-1
Indonesia beat South Korea 3-2
Quarter-final - Indonesia beat China 3-0
Semi-final- Indonesia beat Japan 3-2
India's squad for Thomas Cup 2022
Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat.
Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala.
Indonesia's squad for Thomas Cup 2022
Singles: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, Tegar Sulistio and Syabda Perkasa Belawa.
Doubles: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo & Mohammad Ahsan, Hendra Setiawan, Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Bagas Maulana & Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.