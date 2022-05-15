Thomas Cup final, India vs Indonesia: When and where to watch live streaming

The injury to singles player H.S Prannoy will be a matter of concern as India gear up to take on 14-time champions Indonesia in a maiden, historic final in the Thomas Cup team badminton championship here on Sunday. India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament. Prannoy played a crucial role in both those rubbers. Prannoy, who had suffered a nasty slip in the match deciding encounter with Rasmus Gemke after India had fought back to level the rubber 2-2.