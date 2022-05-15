हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thomas Cup

Thomas Cup final, India vs Indonesia: When and where to watch live streaming

The injury to singles player H.S Prannoy will be a matter of concern as India gear up to take on 14-time champions Indonesia in a maiden, historic final in the Thomas Cup team badminton championship here on Sunday. India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament. Prannoy played a crucial role in both those rubbers. Prannoy, who had suffered a nasty slip in the match deciding encounter with Rasmus Gemke after India had fought back to level the rubber 2-2. 

Source/Twitter

The injury to singles player H.S Prannoy will be a matter of concern as India gear up to take on 14-time champions Indonesia in a maiden, historic final in the Thomas Cup team badminton championship here on Sunday. India had defeated Malaysia and Denmark by identical 3-2 margins in the quarterfinals and semifinals to storm into the final for the first time in the history of the tournament. Prannoy played a crucial role in both those rubbers. Prannoy, who had suffered a nasty slip in the match deciding encounter with Rasmus Gemke after India had fought back to level the rubber 2-2. 

Match Details 

India vs Indonesia

Thomas Cup Final 2022

11:30 AM IST, Sunday, May 15

Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand

 

Live Streaming

Sports 18, Voot

 

India vs Indonesia Final Match Schedule

Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo & Mohammad Ahsan 

Kidambi Srikanth vs Jonatan Christie 

M.R. Arjun & Dhruv Kapila vs Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto Third 

HS Prannoy vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito

 

India's Road to Final 

 

India beat Germany 5-0

India beat Canada 5-0

India lost to Chinese Taipei 2-3 

Quarter-final - India beat Malaysia 3-2 

Semi-final - India beat Denmark 3-2

 

Indonesia's Road to Final 

 

Indonesia beat Singapore 4-1 

Indonesia beat Thailand 4-1 

Indonesia beat South Korea 3-2 

Quarter-final - Indonesia beat China 3-0 

Semi-final- Indonesia beat Japan 3-2

 

India's squad for Thomas Cup 2022 

 

Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Priyanshu Rajawat. 

Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, M.R Arjun, Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Prasad Garaga, Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala. Women's Team for

 

Indonesia's squad for Thomas Cup 2022 

 

Singles: Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, Jonatan Christie, Shesar Hiren Rhustavito, Tegar Sulistio and Syabda Perkasa Belawa. 

Doubles: Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo & Mohammad Ahsan, Hendra Setiawan, Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Bagas Maulana & Muhammad Shohibul Fikri.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Thomas CupIndia vs Indonesia
Next
Story

Thomas Cup: India scripts history, beat Denmark 3-2 to enter maiden final

Must Watch

PT19M31S

Survey underway at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day