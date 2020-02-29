Aamrapali Dubey's pic in a red sari sets the internet ablaze - Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey, known for her acting prowess and hit movies, is setting the internet on fire by posing in a red ruffled sari and matching blouse. The picture appears to have been taken on the sets of her next shoot. Aamrapali rooks simply ravishing and her picture has been liked by many and received appreciation from fans, like always. It is surely a treat to all her fans right in the morning.

"So beautiful" and "wow, Aamrapali" are some of the comments posted on her picture. Here it is, take a look:

Aamrapali is an avid social media user and keeps her Instafam posted with her pictures and videos. She also updates about her projects and shooting on Instagram.

She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is a hit. She has also worked with several top Bhojpuri stars.

Aamrapali worked in the TV industry before making it big in the Bhojpuri film industry. 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' are some of her TV shows.