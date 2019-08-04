Aamrapali Dubey's post on Friendship Day is hilarious-Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey, who has a humungous fan following on social media, shared a hilarious Tik Tok video on her Instagram on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Sharing the video, Aamrapali wrote, "Happy friendship day everyone agar aapne ab tak Lallu ki Laila ka trailer nahi dekha toh please dekhiye link in bio."

Aamrapali made her debut in the world of glamour as a Bhojpuri actress in the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani' back in 2014. Over a span of five years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and worked with all the A-listers.

She will be next seen in 'Lallu ki Laila', the film is produced by Ratnakar Kumar with Susheel Singh and Prakash Jais as co-producers. It is directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the film's script is written by Sanjay Rai.

The on-screen pairing of Nirahua and Aamrapali loved by the audience and we are sure their fans are pretty excited for the release. The duo shares a great bond off-screen as well.

