Ahead of Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh releases new song

A day before the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh released a new song titled 'Jai Sri Ram'. It has been composed to celebrate the historic day of August 5. Preparations are going on in full swing for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday and to mark the day, Pawan released the song.

'Jai Sri Ram' is an audio song. It released earlier today and quickly went viral. As of now, it has garnered over 4 lakh views and very much counting.

It has been sung by Pawan while the lyrics courtesy goes to Vinay Bihari and has been composed by Chhotu Ravat.

Listen to 'Jai Sri Ram' here:

Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri A-lister with unmatchable acting and singing skills. He has worked with several big names of the industry. Moreover, he releases songs on every ocassion which are loved by his fans and 'Jai Sri Ram' is a special one