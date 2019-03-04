Akshara Singh-Amrish Singh starrer 'Love Marriage' second poster out on Maha Shivratri

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, the second poster of Akshara Singh and Amrish Singh starrer 'Love Marriage' has been unveiled by the makers. The poster shows the two lead actors striking a cute pose together and it will surely raise excitement among the audience.

Check it out here:

The first look poster of the movie was released in January this year and the film will be a hardcore romantic drama.

Vishnu Shankar Belu has directed the venture and Om Deep Cinema Vision has presented it. The movie is touted to be female-centric and will present great chemistry between the lead pair of Akshara and Amrish.

Besides Akshara and Amrish, the movie features 'Ram Ali' fame actress Sonali, Avdhesh Mishra, Vinod Mishra, Ayaz Khan, KK Goswami, Matru Singh, Lota, Seema Singh and Anita Rawat in pivotal parts. The music has been directed by Dhananjay Mishra and Pamela Jain has sung many songs which have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and Azaad Singh.

The story has been written by Sajid - Shamsher while Dilip Mistry and Ricky Gupta are choreographers. Devender Tiwari is the DOP and Mukesh Yadav has taken care of the art work. Santosh Hadavade has handled the compilation and action has been directed by Hira Yadav respectively.