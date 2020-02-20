Akshara Singh blows kisses at crowd from stage, thanks fans for loving her - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's one of the most beautiful actresses, Akshara Singh was recently in Surat, Gurajat for a stage performance. The actress who is also a professional singer sets the stage on fire with her dance and song act, keeping the audience entertained.

Akshara then took to her Instagram account and thanked fans for showering her with immense love. In the video, she can be seen blowing kisses at a huge crowd which gathered to watch her perform on stage.

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage'. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amrish Singh in the latter.

Akshara and Pradeep Pandey Chintu will be reuniting on the big screens after a hiatus of 7 long years.

Besides acting, Akshara is quite popular for her singing abilities. She has recorded several singles and festival specific songs.