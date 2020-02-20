हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh blows kisses at crowd from stage, thanks fans for loving her - Watch

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage'.

Akshara Singh blows kisses at crowd from stage, thanks fans for loving her - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's one of the most beautiful actresses, Akshara Singh was recently in Surat, Gurajat for a stage performance. The actress who is also a professional singer sets the stage on fire with her dance and song act, keeping the audience entertained. 

Akshara then took to her Instagram account and thanked fans for showering her with immense love. In the video, she can be seen blowing kisses at a huge crowd which gathered to watch her perform on stage. 

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage'. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amrish Singh in the latter. 

Akshara and Pradeep Pandey Chintu will be reuniting on the big screens after a hiatus of 7 long years.

Besides acting, Akshara is quite popular for her singing abilities. She has recorded several singles and festival specific songs. 

 

Tags:
Akshara Singhbhojpuri videoAkshara Singh songs
Next
Story

Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh paints Instagram black in her desi look

Must Watch

PT3M56S

PM Modi meeting today with Ram Mandir Trust team