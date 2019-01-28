Amrapali Dubey's pic with this cute 'Bal Krishna' is breaking the internet-See inside

New Delhi: The reigning queen of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sought-after actresses is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri industry and is also known as 'Queen of YouTube' because her music videos are very popular on the video site.

The actress recently took to share a picture with a child artist and wrote, "With this cutie golu molu Bal Krishna both of us were shooting on the same location."

The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cinegoers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Amrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

In November last year, the actress tried her hand at singing as well and lent her voice to a devotional song on the festival of Chhat Puja.

Amrapali made her Bhojpuri movie debut with Nirahua's Nirahua Hindustani in 2014 and since then became a household name in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Before making a mark in the world of celluloid, Amrapali worked in TV shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan'.