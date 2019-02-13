हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anara Gupta

Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta set to make her Bollywood debut

Anara is looking forward to her big Bollywood break soon. 

Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta set to make her Bollywood debut

New Delhi: Former Miss Jammu and popular Bhojpuri actress Anara Gupta is all set to make her sensational Bollywood debut. The pretty face will be seen playing a press reporter in the movie and she is quite gung-ho about the upcoming project. 

Work front has been exciting for Anara as she got to collaborate with television czarina Ekta Kapoor for AltBalaji's web-series 'Hero Wardi Wala'. She played the character of Salma in the web-series which also stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the lead. 

Talking about the web-series, Anara said, "People have really liked the character of Salma in the web-series and it was a great working experience with Mahesh Pandey. It's a matter of pride and privilege for me to work with Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor's team."

In AltBalaji's Bhojpuri web-series, Nirahua plays the titular role of a tough cop named Tejaswi Pratap. It has been conceptualised by Madhu and Mahesh Pandey. Anara added, "I like playing different kinds of roles and I try to do something new in each of them. In fact, I chose only those songs which have a freshness to it. I work hard to gain perfection."

Anara is looking forward to her big Bollywood break soon. 

 

Anara Guptaanara gupta picsbhojpuri actressmiss jammuanara gupta movies
