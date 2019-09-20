Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa gives Friday vibes in a body-hugging dress—Pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has once again left her fans stunned with her smouldering pictures on Instagram. The stunner also never really misses out on sharing a thoughtful caption along with her daily posts.

She wrote in the caption: “Sexy Isn’t A Shape ...Its An ATTITUDE.... #goodmorning #friends #fridayvibes #love #positivity #gratitude”

Her Friday vibes in a mustard body-hugging dress are perfect to set your weekend planning rolling. The picture has garnered 47, 412 likes so far.

She enjoys a massive 2.3 million followers on Instagram. The actress, who has now moved to television and is seen in superhit show 'Nazar' regularly updates her Instagram with pictures and videos.

Her act on the maiden TV show 'Nazar' has garnered a positive response from fans and viewers. She plays an evil force named 'Mohana' in the daily soap. The Bhojpuri diva has had the opportunity of working with all the A-listers from the industry. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa became a household name after she participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 10' where she got married to then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.