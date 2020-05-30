हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee and Rinku Ghosh's pic from their last film 'Sali Badi Sataweli' is unmissable!

Rani Chatterjee has been working in the Bhojpuri movie business for more than a decade now and has featured in several blockbuster movies and songs. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation and popular actress Rani Chatterjee recently took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with fellow actress Rinku Ghosh. The movie still is from their last film 'Sali Badi Satavelli' together. 

Rani wrote in the caption: This photo of my very dear friend and very beautiful actress Rinku Ghosh is from Sali Badi Satavelli film देखो मुझे क्या मिला @duttaroyrinku We had this last film together

Sali Badi Sataweli stars Ravi Kishan, Rani Chatterjee and Rinku Ghosh. 

Rinku Ghosh has worked in several Bhojpuri, Telugu and Hindi movies. 

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell was seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant. 

 

