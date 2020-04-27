Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee takes us back to 2011 with a million-dollar throwback pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee, who debuted in the industry over a decade ago, recently took a walk down the memory lane and shared a lovely throwback picture of herself from the sets of her one of her films. In the post, Rani sports a serious expression, but hogs limelight with her outfit – a silver short dress. She captioned it as, “10 saal pehle. Purani tasveero ka pitara.#throwback #2011 #picoftheday #loveforever #keepposting #likeforlikes.”

Here’s the picture we are talking about:

Off late, Rani has found a new way to keep her fans entertained during the quarantine break as she is on a throwback spree. Earlier, she shared pictures with Monalisa, Pakhi Hegde and Ravi Kishan and throwback post from the shooting of her 2010 film ‘Devra Bada Satawela’.

Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa and Pakhi Hegde are big names in the Bhojpuri industry. Monalisa has, however, now shifted her focus to television while the other two remain to win the hearts of their fans with movies.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.