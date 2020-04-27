हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee takes us back to 2011 with a million-dollar throwback pic

Off late, Rani has found a new way to keep her fans entertained during the quarantine break as she is on a throwback spree. Earlier, she shared pictures with Monalisa, Pakhi Hegde and Ravi Kishan and throwback post from the shooting of her 2010 film ‘Devra Bada Satawela’.

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee takes us back to 2011 with a million-dollar throwback pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee, who debuted in the industry over a decade ago, recently took a walk down the memory lane and shared a lovely throwback picture of herself from the sets of her one of her films. In the post, Rani sports a serious expression, but hogs limelight with her outfit – a silver short dress. She captioned it as, “10 saal pehle. Purani tasveero ka pitara.#throwback #2011 #picoftheday #loveforever #keepposting #likeforlikes.”

Here’s the picture we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #throwback #2011 #picoftheday #loveforever #keepposting #likeforlikes

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Off late, Rani has found a new way to keep her fans entertained during the quarantine break as she is on a throwback spree. Earlier, she shared pictures with Monalisa, Pakhi Hegde and Ravi Kishan and throwback post from the shooting of her 2010 film ‘Devra Bada Satawela’.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #throwback #2009

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#bhojpuricinema

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani Chatterjee, Monalisa and Pakhi Hegde are big names in the Bhojpuri industry. Monalisa has, however, now shifted her focus to television while the other two remain to win the hearts of their fans with movies.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsrani chatterjee instagram pics
Next
Story

Pawan Singh sets the stage on fire with his moves on ‘Bhojpuri Gaana Par Jo Dance Na Kiya’ song, also starring Aamrapali Dubey
Corona Meter
  • 27892Confirmed
  • 6185Discharged
  • 872Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M55S

How criminals fearless during lockdown in Bihar?