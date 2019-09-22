Bhojpuri Cine Awards 2019: Aamrapali Dubey wins best actress trophy—Pic

New Delhi: The biggest awards night of Bhojpuri film industry, the Bhojpuri Cinema Screen And Stage Cine Awards were organised at Kolkata on September 21. The who's who of the film industry attended the event and made their presence felt. Amidst a lot of pomp and show, awards were given out to honour the talented actors.

Aamrapali Dubey, one of the most popular actresses of the Industry won the Best Actress award. Last year too, the gorgeous star had won this accolade.

Aamrapali was all smiles in the picture she shared with the winning trophy on Instagram.

Check it out here:

We are sure this picture is going to be loved by all the Aamrapali fans! Here's wishing heartiest congratulations to the talented actress.

The stunner has an interesting project up her sleeve as she will be seen in the first-ever biopic made in Bhojpuri film industry. Titled 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', the film also has Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua playing the male lead.

Aamrapali and Nirahua share a great bond off-screen as well and their pics often go viral. The two are rumoured to be dating each other and fans love to see them together.